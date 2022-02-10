Ophthalmologists vs. optometrists: New Utah bill could open up laser procedures

Groups representing optometrists and ophthalmologists have been butting heads in state legislatures for years over the scope of optometrists' practice. Utah is home to the most recent skirmish.

Utah House Bill 224 would allow optometrists to perform three specific treatments using lasers, but not more complex procedures like LASIK, NBC affiliate KSL reported Feb. 8.

The bill would allow optometrists to perform laser capsulotomy, which can improve a patient's vision after cataract surgery; laser trabeculoplasty, which reduces pressure in glaucoma patients' eyes; and laser peripheral iridotomy, which relieves pupillary blocks that can cause glaucoma.

"Our goal is not to enter operating rooms that provide major surgical care for patients, but to provide these minor, in-office treatments that can save patients time and money," said Weston Barney, OD, president of Utah Optometrics Association, according to the report.

Salt Lake City ophthalmologist Jared Parker, MD, said during the public comment portion of the bill's discussion at a House Business and Labor Committee meeting that he believes there are safety concerns.

"There is no such thing as routine eye surgery," Dr. Parker said, according to the report. "Eye lasers cut tissue and carry significant risk."

No training optometrists have received "comes close" that of ophthalmologists, he said.

The Utah bill won a 9-3 recommendation from the committee, meaning it will move to the full House for a vote.