Ophthalmologist salaries in 5 major U.S. cities 

Self-employed ophthalmologists earn more than their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities, according to Medscape's online physician salary explorer.
Here are stats on average annual ophthalmologist salaries, grouped by practice setting and experience range, in five cities:
Atlanta
Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $335,959
8 to 14 years: $357,341
15 to 21 years: $384,730
Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $393,529
8 to 14 years: $439,203
15 to 21 years: $446,259
Chicago
Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $318,230
8 to 14 years: $353,032
15 to 21 years: $381,924
Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $393,529
8 to 14 years: $413,378
15 to 21 years: $437,734
Los Angeles
Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $318,972
8 to 14 years: $351,475
15 to 21 years: $359,160
Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $393,529
8 to 14 years: $434,950
15 to 21 years: $449,723
New York City
Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $303,442
8 to 14 years: $337,233
15 to 21 years: $368,505
Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $393,529
8 to 14 years: $432,955
15 to 21 years: $466,717
Phoenix
Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $320,296
8 to 14 years: $359,337
15 to 21 years: $373,249
Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $393,529
8 to 14 years: $430,830
15 to 21 years: $442,539