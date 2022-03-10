Ophthalmologist salaries in 5 major U.S. cities 

Self-employed ophthalmologists earn more than their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities, according to Medscape's online physician salary explorer.

Here are stats on average annual ophthalmologist salaries, grouped by practice setting and experience range, in five cities:

Atlanta

Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $335,959

8 to 14 years: $357,341

15 to 21 years: $384,730

Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $393,529

8 to 14 years: $439,203

15 to 21 years: $446,259

Chicago

Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $318,230

8 to 14 years: $353,032

15 to 21 years: $381,924

Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $393,529

8 to 14 years: $413,378

15 to 21 years: $437,734

Los Angeles

Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $318,972

8 to 14 years: $351,475

15 to 21 years: $359,160

Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $393,529

8 to 14 years: $434,950

15 to 21 years: $449,723

New York City

Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $303,442

8 to 14 years: $337,233

15 to 21 years: $368,505

Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $393,529

8 to 14 years: $432,955

15 to 21 years: $466,717

Phoenix

Employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $320,296

8 to 14 years: $359,337

15 to 21 years: $373,249

Self-employed ophthalmologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $393,529

8 to 14 years: $430,830

15 to 21 years: $442,539