Ophthalmologist recognized for completion of 100 Xen gel stent implants

Robert Friedman, MD, was recently awarded a certificate of recognition for performing more than 100 Xen Gel Stent procedures, according to a Sept. 3 LinkedIn post from Eye Health America.

Dr. Friedman is an ophthalmologist at The Eye Associates, an affiliate of Eye Health America with six locations in Florida. He specializes in glaucoma management and surgery and cataract surgery.

The Xen Gel Stent is an eye implant used to lower eye pressure in glaucoma patients.