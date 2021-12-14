Ophthalmologist named associate dean of St. Louis medical school

Mildred Olivier, MD, has been appointed associate dean of the Ponce Health Sciences University School of Medicine in St. Louis, the school said Dec. 14.

Dr. Olivier will lead the Puerto Rico-based school's new four-year doctor of medicine program at its St. Louis campus.

She most recently served as the assistant dean for diversity and learning environment and professor of ophthalmology at the Chicago Medical School of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Sciences. She is a former board of trustees member at the American Academy of Ophthalmology and past board member of the American Glaucoma Society Foundation.

Dr. Olivier works to eliminate healthcare disparities, reviewing racial and demographic patterns of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery for the Intelligent Research in Sight registry, an initiative of the American Glaucoma Society and American Academy of Ophthalmology.

She received a 2021 honorable mention from the Arnold P. Gold Foundation for treating glaucoma and working to prevent blindness in at-risk communities.