Ophthalmologist gets $75K to study treatments for blindness

Steven DeVries, MD, PhD, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from Research to Prevent Blindness to support international study of treatments for blinding disorders, news-medical.net reported Dec. 14.

Dr. DeVries, an ophthalmology professor at the Chicago-based Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said he will use the grant to travel to Japan to learn about growing 3D retinal organoids from stem cells at Ritsumeikan University.

Scientists from Ritsumeikan will also travel to Northwestern to learn about characterizing adult cone synapses in Dr. DeVries' lab.