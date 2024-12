John Wick, MD, an ophthalmologist in Butler, Pa., died Dec. 10 at age 87, according to an obituary published Dec. 13 by the Butler Eagle.

Dr. Wick earned his medical degree from Philadelphia-based Temple University and was stationed in Japan while serving with the Navy. He went on to open a practice in Butler in 1973.

His practice was known as a "fixture" in the community for nearly 25 years until Dr. Butler's retirement in 1997, the obituary said.