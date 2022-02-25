NIH ophthalmology funding at 10 universities — Johns Hopkins got $21.8M in 2021

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore received the largest amount of funds from the National Institutes of Health in 2021, according to data from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

Blue Ridge ranks NIH donations to departments across multiple specialties.

Here are the 10 institutions that received the most ophthalmology funding in 2021:

1. Johns Hopkins University: $21.8 million
2. University of Southern California (Los Angeles): $19.8 million
3. University of California San Francisco: $18.7 million
4. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $14.7 million
5. Stanford (Calif.) University: $10.9 million
6. Columbia University Health Sciences (New York City): $10.9 million
7. University of Illinois Chicago: $10.5 million
8. University of Washington (Seattle): $8.9 million
9. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland): $8.6 million
10. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $8.6 million

