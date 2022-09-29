Nexgel adds 2 ophthalmologists to scientific advisory board

Healthcare hydrogel manufacturer Nexgel has added two ophthalmologists, Neil Chesen, MD, and Leonard Nelson, MD, to its scientific advisory board.

Dr. Nelson works as the co-director of the pediatric ophthalmology department and the director of the Strabismus Center at Willis Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

Dr. Chesen has been in private practice at Reading, Pa.-based Chesen Laser Eye Center for 33 years and specializes in cataracts and LASIK.

"The Nexgel team is constantly working to advance its mission of creating high-quality hydrogel products that can be worn by both consumers and patients for long periods of time with zero irritation," Dr. Nelson said in a Sept. 29 press release. "I look forward to joining the scientific advisory board to further Nexgel's pursuit in developing these novel solutions for new indications."