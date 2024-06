Kenneth Rosenthal, MD, became the first surgeon at New York City-based Retinal ASC of New York to implant Johnson & Johnson Vision's latest Odyssey lens.

The new lens is now available to all patients at the ASC, according to a June 6 LinkedIn post from the facility.

The Tecnis Odyssey lens combines multifocal and extended depth of focus capabilities to provide vision from near to far without gaps in focal points, the post read.