Toms (N.J.) River Surgical Center, an affiliate of management organization SightMD, has added advanced bladeless LASIK.

The technology improves precision and safety and provides patients with an effective solution for correcting vision and reducing dependence on glasses or contact lenses, according to a Feb. 3 press release.

Bladeless LASIK uses a laser to create a precise corneal flap. Two surgeons at the practice, Omar Almallah, MD, and Anil Birdi, MD, will perform the procedures.