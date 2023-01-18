Nebraska ophthalmology practice moves into new expanded space

Grand Island, Neb.-based Unity Eye Centers has relocated to a new, larger practice facility, according to a Jan. 15 report from The Independent.

"There was no way for us to gain more clinic space and parking in our current location," Josh Connor, OD, an optometrist at the practice, told The Independent.

In January 2020, Unity Eye Centers merged with Authier Miller Pape Network in Norfolk, Neb., and Eyecare Associates of Columbus.

Unity Eye has served patients in the Grand Island area for more than 44 years, according to the report.