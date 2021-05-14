More than half of self-employed ophthalmologists saw patient volume drop in 2020: Medscape

In 2020, 64 percent of self-employed ophthalmologists experienced reduced patient volume, according to a compensation report by medical information company Medscape.

The Ophthalmologist Compensation Report 2021 broke down what percentage of ophthalmologists reported a reduction and how much. A total of 17,903 practicing U.S. physicians across 29 specialties responded to the survey, which was conducted Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11.

4 stats to know:

55 percent of self-employed ophthalmologists experienced a reduction between 1 percent and 25 percent.

8 percent of self-employed ophthalmologists experienced a reduction between 26 percent and 50 percent.

1 percent of self-employed ophthalmologists experienced a reduction between 51 percent and 75 percent.

0 percent of self-employed ophthalmologists experienced a reduction of 76 percent or higher.

