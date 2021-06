A survey from the American Academy of Ophthalmologists shows that more than 96 percent of ophthalmologists nationwide are vaccinated.

The survey was conducted from May 14 through June 8 and included responses from 871 physicians.

In addition to the percentage of those vaccinated, the survey also showed 78 percent of ophthalmologists said that at least 75 percent of their staff who have contact with patients are vaccinated.

The AAO is based in San Francisco and has 32,000 members.