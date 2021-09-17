Missouri ophthalmologist performs 1st light-adjustable lens implant

Kevin Skelsey, MD, completed his first implant of RxSight's light-adjustable lens at the Summit Eye Center in Lee's Summit, Mo., the lens developer said Sept. 16.

RxSight's light adjustable lens uses customization to offer more accurate visual outcomes for patients.

Dr. Skelsey earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. He is a past president of the Missouri Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons.

In addition to lens implants, Summit Eye Care provides LASIK and cataract surgery and treatments for several eye diseases and conditions.