Minnesota ophthalmology practice donates tablets to senior care facilities

Mankato, Minn.-based Ophthalmology Associates purchased and donated 130 tablets to the Greater Mankato Area United Way foundation to help seniors fight loneliness.

The tablets are being delivered to 22 facilities in Minnesota counties including Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca.

Mankato Ophthalmology Associates Administrator Nate Erickson spearheaded the idea and approached United Way.

Mr. Erickson said, "The goal for this was simple: I wanted to connect our greatest generation with their loved ones and friends during a very difficult time."

