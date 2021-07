An active-duty ophthalmologist serving in the U.S. Navy recently died of COVID-19 complications, the Stars and Stripes reported July 28.

Navy Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, died July 23 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. Dr. Ropp led the department of ophthalmology and refractive surgery at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in Jacksonville, N.C.

He is survived by his wife, three children, father and mother, and sister, according to his obituary.