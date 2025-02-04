McKesson acquires majority stake in Prism Vision in $850M deal 

McKesson Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Prism Vision Holdings from Quad-C for approximately $850 million.

The acquisition will enable Prism, an ophthalmology and retina management company with 180 providers, 91 office locations, and seven ASCs, to enhance its focus on data analytics, clinical research investments, and biopharma partnerships, according to a Feb. 4 news release from McKesson.

Prism Vision physicians will retain a 20% ownership stake in the company. Pending regulatory approval, Prism will be integrated into McKesson’s U.S. Pharmaceutical segment.