Austin, Texas-based Mann Eye Institute has opened its new office-based surgery center, the Mann Austin Surgery Center.

The facility will offer cataract removal, refractive lens replacement and pterygium excision, according to a June 26 press release.

Primary surgeons at the center include ophthalmologists David Tremblay, MD, and Ashley Brundrett, MD. The new facility will streamline the surgical process and allow for flexible patient scheduling and shorter wait times.