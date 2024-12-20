Illinois eye center suffers data incident: 7 things to know

Bloomington, Ill.-based VisionPoint Eye Center notified current and former patients about a recent network security incident, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the center.

Here are seven things to know:

1. On Oct. 3, 2024, an unauthorized party gained access to VisionPoint's network environment.

2. Upon detecting the breach, VisionPoint took steps to secure the environment and launched an investigation.

3. The forensic investigation determined that the unauthorized third party may have acquired patient data during the incident.

4. Information that may have been exposed includes first names, last names, medical record numbers, health insurance information and medical information.

5. At this point, VisionPoint does not have any evidence that any individual's information has been misused.

6. VisionPoint's electronic medical system was not impacted in the incident.

7. VisionPoint has locations in Bloomington, Champaign and Pontiac, Ill., according to its website.