How much ophthalmologists earn in the 10 worst states for eye surgery

In Mississippi, the state with the highest risk for patients undergoing eye surgery, ophthalmologists earn an average annual salary of $204,870.

Eye health provider Overnight Glasses analyzed metrics including the number of adverse eye surgery reports by state, the number of complication-related searches and average prices for surgery to determine the most dangerous states.

Compensation data for ophthalmologists is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated data in April.

Here is the mean annual wage for ophthalmologists in the 10 worst states for eye surgery:

Note: Salary data was not available for every state.

1. Mississippi: $204,870

2. California: $324,270

3. North Carolina: $190,170

4. Georgia: $348,390

5. New Mexico: N/A

6. Rhode Island: $264,260

7. South Dakota: $330,220

8. Missouri: N/A

9. Tennessee: $323,900

10. Florida: $376,330