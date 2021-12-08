Florida practice joins US Eye

Fort Myers-based Southwest Florida Eye Care is joining US Eye, the Sarasota, Fla.-based company announced Dec. 8.

Southwest Florida Eye Care employs two ophthalmologists and three optometrists across three offices. The nearly 20-year-old practice will integrate its operations, procedures and service offerings with Center For Sight, US Eye's local flagship brand.

With the addition, US Eye now has 53 locations across the Southeastern U.S., according to the release.