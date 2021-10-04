Florida ophthalmologist first in area to implant light-adjustable lens

Cathleen McCabe, MD, became the first in Manatee and Sarasota, Fla., counties to implant RXSight's light-adjustable lens, Florida-based practice the Eye Associates said in an Oct. 3 LinkedIn post.

Dr. McCabe is an ophthalmologist with the Eye Associates. She specializes in bladeless laser cataract surgery and clear lens replacements.

RxSight's light-adjustable lens is a customizable intraocular implant that allows physicians to improve patients' vision after cataract surgery with light treatment procedures.