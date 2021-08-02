EyePoint Pharmaceuticals launches executive scientific advisory board

Listen
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has welcomed seven doctors to its recently formed executive scientific advisory board.
The board is tasked with assisting the ophthalmology pharmaceutical company in advancing treatment products for patients with ophthalmic diseases, according to an Aug. 2 press release. Carl Regillo, M.D., chief of retina service at Wills Eye Hospital, will chair the board.
Other board members are:
- Sophie Bakri, M.D., Mayo Clinic
- Caroline Baumal, M.D., Tufts Medical Center
- David Boyer, M.D., University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine
- Glenn Jaffe, M.D., Duke University
- Rishi Singh, M.D., Cleveland Clinic
- Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Retina Consultants of Texas