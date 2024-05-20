EyeCare Partners secures $275M loan, taps new CFO

St. Louis-based ophthalmology management group EyeCare Partners has received a $275 million loan as part of a private debt exchange with the holders of a majority of its existing term loans, according to a May 17 report from the St. Louis Business Journal.

In addition, the company has tapped Joel Day as executive vice president, with plans for him to step into the role of CFO beginning June 1.

Most recently, Mr. Day served as CFO of Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare. He will succeed Bob Gold, who has served as CFO since early 2023 and plans to leave EyeCare Partners on May 31.

EyeCare Partners has also promoted Mark Barron, its former senior vice president of business development and doctor partnerships, to chief growth officer.

Mr. Barron has been with the company for over six years, and will serve as its inaugural chief growth officer, leading marketing, managed care, credentialing, its Patient Engagement Center and business development.

EyeCare Partners has a network of 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists who provide care in over 700 affiliated practice locations in 18 states and 30 markets.