EyeCare Partners adds Florida practice

Largo-based Eye Institute of West Florida has joined St. Louis-based ophthalmology group EyeCare Partners.

The Eye Institute of West Florida includes five eye care locations, an aesthetic institute and an ASC.

The addition expands EyeCare Partners' Florida footprint. Its network includes more than 1,000 providers, 640 eye care locations and 28 ASCs nationwide.

Physician Growth Partners advised the partnership, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the consulting firm.

"We felt [EyeCare Partners'] position as the nation's leading integrated eye care network and the resources at their disposal would best enable the Eye Institute of West Florida to continue to accelerate their growth while maintaining their clinical reputation. We have no doubt that this partnership will be incredibly successful for years to come," said Michael Kroin, a managing partner at Physician Growth Partners.