Eye surgeon joins NYU Langone Health to lead ophthalmology education, cornea service

Christina Rapp Prescott, MD, PhD, has been appointed vice chair for education and director of the cornea service for the department of ophthalmology at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

Dr. Prescott is currently an associate professor of ophthalmology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. She was previously an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Johns Hopkins Medicine Wilmer Eye Institute in Baltimore.

Dr. Prescott is tasked with enhancing the surgical curriculum for Langone Health's ophthalmology residency. She will also work with staff in the hospital's cornea service to increase their clinical expertise and advance surgical techniques.

Dr. Prescott completed her medical degree at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver. She completed her residency at the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.