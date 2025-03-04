Eye Health America acquires Georgia ASC

Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America has acquired an ophthalmology-focused ASC in Georgia.

The company added Macon, Ga.-based Eye Center of Central Georgia to its network, marking Eye Health America's 30th partnership and 14th ASC, according to a March 3 news release.

Eye Center of Central Georgia was founded in 1965 and today is led by Malcolm Moore, MD, Spencer Maddox, MD, John Ervin, MD.

The center provides services including cataract surgery, refractive cataract, cornea, oculoplastic, pediatric and glaucoma surgery.

Eye Health America supports ophthalmology and optometry practices across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to its website.