Eye Health America acquires Florida ophthalmology practice

Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America has acquired a multi-location ophthalmology practice in Florida, according to a Feb. 24 report from Business Observer.

The organization acquired Quigley Eye Specialists, which was founded in 1988 by Thomas Quigley, MD. The practice has 10 clinics locations and two ASCs in Florida.

Quigley Eye Specialists will partner with Eye Centers of Florida, which was acquired by Eye Health America in 2021.

Eye Health America supports ophthalmology and optometry practices across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to its website.