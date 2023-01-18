Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens its 8th office

Wausau-based Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth location, Wausau Pilot & Review reported Jan. 17.

The new clinic, located in Marshfield, Wis., offers specialty services for glaucoma, cataracts and corneal conditions provided by ophthalmologists Douglas Edwards, MD; John Flatter, MD; Afua Shin, MD; and Christiana Gandy, MD.

"For 60 years, the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has served its patients with excellent, state of the art medical and surgical eye care," Kim Goddard, Eye Clinic of Wisconsin administrator, told the publication. "We are pleased to be extending this care to the Marshfield area."

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin also has offices across the state in Antigo, Medford, Merrill, Rhinelander, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. Its Marshfield location began seeing patients Jan. 16.