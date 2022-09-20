East vs. West: Which region pays ophthalmologists more

Based on the salaries of mid-career ophthalmologists in 15 of the largest cities by population on the East Coast and the West Coast, ophthalmologists working on the West Coast receive a higher yearly salary.
Becker's compiled the data using Medscape's Salary Explorer assuming eight to 14 years of experience.
In the 15 most populated cities, East Coast ophthalmologists earn $381,666 a year on average.
In the 15 most populated cities, West Coast ophthalmologists earn $388,121 a year on average.
Average ophthalmologist salaries in 15 of the largest cities on the East Coast:
New York City: $373,226
Philadelphia: $352,082
Jacksonville, Fla.: $413,757
Charlotte, N.C.: $394,501
Washington, D.C.: $346,185
Boston: $364,134
Baltimore: $346,934
Atlanta: $424,936
Miami: $413,757
Raleigh, N.C: $380,607
Virginia Beach, Va.: $374,059
Orlando, Fla.: $413,757
Newark, N.J.: $373,226
Jersey City, N.J.: $373,226
Durham, N.C.: $380,607
Average ophthalmologist salaries in 15 of the largest cities on the West Coast:
Los Angeles: $391,013
San Diego: $386,849
San Jose, Calif.: $372,368
San Francisco: $372,368
Seattle: $399,848
Portland: $406,319
Fresno, Calif.: $386,849
Sacramento, Calif.: $386,849
Long Beach, Calif.: $391,013
Oakland, Calif.: $372,368
Bakersfield, Calif.: $386,849
Anaheim, Calif.: $391,013
Santa Ana, Calif.: $391,013
Anchorage, Alaska: $387,255
Spokane, Wash.: $399,848