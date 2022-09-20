East vs. West: Which region pays ophthalmologists more

Based on the salaries of mid-career ophthalmologists in 15 of the largest cities by population on the East Coast and the West Coast, ophthalmologists working on the West Coast receive a higher yearly salary.

Becker's compiled the data using Medscape's Salary Explorer assuming eight to 14 years of experience.

In the 15 most populated cities, East Coast ophthalmologists earn $381,666 a year on average.

In the 15 most populated cities, West Coast ophthalmologists earn $388,121 a year on average.

Average ophthalmologist salaries in 15 of the largest cities on the East Coast:

New York City: $373,226

Philadelphia: $352,082

Jacksonville, Fla.: $413,757

Charlotte, N.C.: $394,501

Washington, D.C.: $346,185

Boston: $364,134

Baltimore: $346,934

Atlanta: $424,936

Miami: $413,757

Raleigh, N.C: $380,607

Virginia Beach, Va.: $374,059

Orlando, Fla.: $413,757

Newark, N.J.: $373,226

Jersey City, N.J.: $373,226

Durham, N.C.: $380,607

Average ophthalmologist salaries in 15 of the largest cities on the West Coast:

Los Angeles: $391,013

San Diego: $386,849

San Jose, Calif.: $372,368

San Francisco: $372,368

Seattle: $399,848

Portland: $406,319

Fresno, Calif.: $386,849

Sacramento, Calif.: $386,849

Long Beach, Calif.: $391,013

Oakland, Calif.: $372,368

Bakersfield, Calif.: $386,849

Anaheim, Calif.: $391,013

Santa Ana, Calif.: $391,013

Anchorage, Alaska: $387,255

Spokane, Wash.: $399,848