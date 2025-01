Garden City, N.Y.-based OCLI VIsion has added Shaina Kumar, MD, to its ophthalmology staff.

Dr. Kumar is an ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and refractive surgery, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

Dr. Kumar will see patients at OCLI Vision's locations in Manhasset and Mineola, N.Y.

OCLI Vision supports ophthalmology practices across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the release said.