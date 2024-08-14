Doheny Eye Institute names endowed chair

Pasadena, Calif.-based Doheny Eye Institute has tapped ophthalmologist SriniVas Sadda, MD, its current director of artificial intelligence and imaging research, as its endowed chair.

Dr. Sadda is the second person to serve as chair, with the first chairholder, John Irvine, MD, being appointed to the role in 2001, according to an Aug. 14 press release.

Dr. Sadda previously served as president and chief scientific officer of Doheny Eye Institute. He has pioneered research on the use of artificial intelligence in imaging at Doheny.

He was recently named president of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology for the 2024-2025 term and president of the Macula Society.