Diagnostic ophthalmology company TearLab announces rebrand

Ophthalmic diagnostic company TearLab announced it will change its name to Trukera Medical in an attempt to rebrand its vision and growth strategy.

TearLab first entered the diagnostic market in 2010 with its Osmolarity System.

The first new product under Trukera Medical's brand will be announced at the end of September.

"Our decision to rebrand as Trukera Medical represents our history as pioneers of point-of-care testing for corneal disease, while also more clearly reflecting where we’re going next," Trukera's CEO Adam Szaronos said in a Sept. 7 release. "We expect to see strong continued growth ahead with point-of-care diagnostics, driven primarily by practices specializing in cornea and premium cataract/refractive surgery."