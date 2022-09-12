Cost of 6 ophthalmology procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with ophthalmology procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.
Average cost for patients after insurance for six procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs:
Correction of lagophthalmos, with implantation of upper eyelid lid load
ASC: $271
HOPD: $505
Injection(s), anesthetic agent(s) and/or steroid; trigeminal nerve, each branch
ASC: $26
HOPD: 63
Discission of secondary membranous cataract; laser surgery
ASC: $114
HOPD: $164
Repair of complex retinal detachment
ASC: $648
HOPD: $1,064
Keratoplasty (corneal transplant)
ASC: $618
HOPD: $1,034
Biopsy of cornea
ASC: $194
HOPD: $428