Cost of 6 ophthalmology procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with ophthalmology procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.

Average cost for patients after insurance for six procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs:

Correction of lagophthalmos, with implantation of upper eyelid lid load

ASC: $271

HOPD: $505

Injection(s), anesthetic agent(s) and/or steroid; trigeminal nerve, each branch

ASC: $26

HOPD: 63

Discission of secondary membranous cataract; laser surgery

ASC: $114

HOPD: $164

Repair of complex retinal detachment

ASC: $648

HOPD: $1,064

Keratoplasty (corneal transplant)

ASC: $618

HOPD: $1,034

Biopsy of cornea

ASC: $194

HOPD: $428