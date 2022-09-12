Cost of 6 ophthalmology procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Claire Wallace -  

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with ophthalmology procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.

Average cost for patients after insurance for six procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs: 

Correction of lagophthalmos, with implantation of upper eyelid lid load

ASC: $271 

HOPD: $505

Injection(s), anesthetic agent(s) and/or steroid; trigeminal nerve, each branch 

ASC: $26

HOPD: 63

Discission of secondary membranous cataract; laser surgery 

ASC: $114

HOPD: $164

Repair of complex retinal detachment 

ASC: $648

HOPD: $1,064

Keratoplasty (corneal transplant) 

ASC: $618

HOPD: $1,034

Biopsy of cornea 

ASC: $194

HOPD: $428

