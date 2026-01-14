Massachusetts ophthalmology practice suffers data incident

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Andover (Mass.) Eye Associates experienced a data security incident that impacted about 1,600 patients, according to a Jan. 12 report from The HIPAA Journal

An unauthorized actor gained access to two employee email accounts and certain emails on the accounts in May 2025, according to a notice from the practice. 

The accounts accessed included both patient names and Social Security numbers. 

The practice does not have any evidence that there has been any fraudulent use of data as a result of the incident, the notice said.

Recoupments 101: The biggest RCM problem no one’s talking about

Recommended OnDemand Webinar

Advertisement

Next Up in Ophthalmology

Advertisement