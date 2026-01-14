Massachusetts ophthalmology practice suffers data incident

Andover (Mass.) Eye Associates experienced a data security incident that impacted about 1,600 patients, according to a Jan. 12 report from The HIPAA Journal.

An unauthorized actor gained access to two employee email accounts and certain emails on the accounts in May 2025, according to a notice from the practice.

The accounts accessed included both patient names and Social Security numbers.

The practice does not have any evidence that there has been any fraudulent use of data as a result of the incident, the notice said.