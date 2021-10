Ophthalmologist Omar Shakir, MD, opened a cataract surgery suite in Greenwich, Conn., Greenwich Time reported Oct. 4.

The suite is reportedly the first in the state that can perform cataract surgery in an office setting — a less-expensive site for cataract surgery than hospitals or ASCs

"I predict that the majority of lens implants will be done in the office 10 years from now," Dr. Shakir told Greenwich Time.