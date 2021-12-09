Connecticut eye practice adds surgeon, expands cornea services

Stamford, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health is bolstering its cornea services in Waterbury, Conn.

The practice is adding cornea transplant specialist Michelle White, MD, to its Waterbury location, the company said in a Dec. 9 press release. Dr. White also specializes in anterior segment, cataracts, and laser vision correction, the company said.

"Because of ReFocus' mission to elevate eye care, we're consistently welcoming the best and brightest clinical staff with specializations that allow us to expand our quality care for our patients," ReFocus Management CEO Dan Doman said. "ReFocus' partnership with Dr. White builds on this objective."

ReFocus Eye Health operates out of 15 locations across Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the company said.