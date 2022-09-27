CoFi and Alphaeon partner for ophthalmology financing

Payment platform CoFi partnered with financing company Alphaeon to launch a financing solution for ophthalmology practices.

With the financing solution, practices can finance all fees associated with procedures including LASIK and cataract surgeries.

Any physicians currently using CoFi's payment platform are eligible to participate in the financing partnership, including ASCs.

"Our practice has been using the CoFi-Alphaeon solution for several months now," Gregory Parkhurst, MD, founder and physician CEO at Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio, Texas, said in a Sept. 27 press release. "This product addresses the last mile of compliance and convenience related to how payments are handled. We no longer have to inconvenience our patients by requiring them to come up with funds or a separate loan to pay the co-managing optometrist or other third party like the surgery center."