Cataract surgery cost by state

Alaska is the most expensive state in the U.S. to have a cataract surgery, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Sidecar Health analyzes and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the average cash prices of cataract surgery in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $3,134

Alaska: $4,241

Arizona: $3,547

Arkansas: $3,107

California: $3,892

Colorado: $3,426

Connecticut: $3,749

Delaware: $3,643

Florida: $3,441

Georgia: $3,225

Hawaii; $3,262

Idaho: $3,170

Illinois: $3,598

Indiana: $3,282

Iowa: $2,983

Kansas: $3,089

Kentucky: $3,161

Louisiana; $3,507

Maine: $3,168

Maryland: $3,730

Massachusetts: $3,844

Michigan: $3,541

Minnesota: $3,985

Mississippi: $3,188

Missouri: $3,150

Montana: $3,277

Nebraska: $3,203

Nevada: $3,384

New Hampshire: $3,394

New Jersey: $4,112

New Mexico: $3,125

New York: $3,869

North Carolina: $3,105

North Dakota: $3,451

Ohio: $3,229

Oklahoma: $3,455

Oregon: $3,524

Pennsylvania: $3,637

Rhode Island: $3,877

South Carolina: $3,309

South Dakota: $3,083

Tennessee: $3,110

Texas: $3,361

Utah: $3,502

Vermont; $3,438

Virginia: $3,345

Washington: $3,731

Washington D.C.: $3,611

West Virginia: $3,347

Wisconsin: $3,533

Wyoming: $3,439