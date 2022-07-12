Cataract surgery cost by state

Alaska is the most expensive state in the U.S. to have a cataract surgery, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
Sidecar Health analyzes and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the average cash prices of cataract surgery in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: $3,134
Alaska: $4,241
Arizona: $3,547
Arkansas: $3,107
California: $3,892
Colorado: $3,426
Connecticut: $3,749
Delaware: $3,643
Florida: $3,441
Georgia: $3,225
Hawaii; $3,262
Idaho: $3,170
Illinois: $3,598
Indiana: $3,282
Iowa: $2,983
Kansas: $3,089
Kentucky: $3,161
Louisiana; $3,507
Maine: $3,168
Maryland: $3,730
Massachusetts: $3,844
Michigan: $3,541
Minnesota: $3,985
Mississippi: $3,188
Missouri: $3,150
Montana: $3,277
Nebraska: $3,203
Nevada: $3,384
New Hampshire: $3,394
New Jersey: $4,112
New Mexico: $3,125
New York: $3,869
North Carolina: $3,105
North Dakota: $3,451
Ohio: $3,229
Oklahoma: $3,455
Oregon: $3,524
Pennsylvania: $3,637
Rhode Island: $3,877
South Carolina: $3,309
South Dakota: $3,083
Tennessee: $3,110
Texas: $3,361
Utah: $3,502
Vermont; $3,438
Virginia: $3,345
Washington: $3,731
Washington D.C.: $3,611
West Virginia: $3,347
Wisconsin: $3,533
Wyoming: $3,439