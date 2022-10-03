American Academy of Ophthalmology receives $5M for VR training

The American Academy of Ophthalmology received a $5 million gift from the Knights Templar Eye Foundation to develop VR simulation training using headsets, with a focus on pediatric ophthalmology.

This is the single largest donation the academy has received, according to a Sept. 30 news release from the organization.

The Knights Pediatric Ophthalmology VR Simulation Program will build on the Knights Pediatric Ophthalmology Center, which launched in 2015.

The VR program is intended to be used by residents, trainees and practicing ophthalmologists.

"The Sir Knights have been the foundation’s valued philanthropic partners over many years, launching a number of groundbreaking initiatives," Tina McGovern, executive director of the academy foundation, said in the release.