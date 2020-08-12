AI could transform ophthalmology — 3 insights

Ophthalmology could use machine learning technology to better diagnose patients with ocular disorders, HCP Live reports.

What you should know:

1. Teams from Boston-based providers New England Eye Center and Tufts Medical Center are using deep learning technology to see if such technology can be used in ophthalmology.

2. Investigators discovered the deep learning model was able to quantify intraretinal fluid pockets at a rate similar to human performance.

3. Further testing of the model is required, but if it proves successful, the model "could be transformative" because of the specialty's need for outpatient ancillary testing.

