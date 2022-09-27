5 states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians and their salaries

California tops the list of states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians in the country, with 5,610, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians:

1. California

Working technicians: 5,610

Yearly salary: $51,010

2. New York

Working technicians: 5,310

Yearly salary: $43,370

3. Texas

Working technicians: 4,900

Yearly salary: $34,270

4. Florida

Working technicians: 4,880

Yearly salary: $41,160

5. North Carolina

Working technicians: 3,290

Yearly salary: $38,060