5 states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians and their salaries

Claire Wallace -  

California tops the list of states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians in the country, with 5,610, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Five states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians: 

1. California 

Working technicians: 5,610

Yearly salary: $51,010

2. New York

Working technicians: 5,310

Yearly salary: $43,370

3. Texas 

Working technicians: 4,900

Yearly salary: $34,270

4. Florida 

Working technicians: 4,880

Yearly salary: $41,160

5. North Carolina

Working technicians: 3,290

Yearly salary: $38,060

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast