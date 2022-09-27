5 states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians and their salaries

California tops the list of states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians in the country, with 5,610, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Five states with the most ophthalmic medical technicians:
1. California
Working technicians: 5,610
Yearly salary: $51,010
2. New York
Working technicians: 5,310
Yearly salary: $43,370
3. Texas
Working technicians: 4,900
Yearly salary: $34,270
4. Florida
Working technicians: 4,880
Yearly salary: $41,160
5. North Carolina
Working technicians: 3,290
Yearly salary: $38,060