5 ophthalmology power players

Here are five physicians in leadership positions in ophthalmology, from roles with scientific journals to professional organizations.

George Bartley, MD. CEO of the American Board of Ophthalmology. Dr. Bartley served as CEO of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., from 2002-08. He is currently the Louis and Evelyn Krueger Professor of Ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.



Michael Chiang, MD. Director of the National Eye Institute. Dr. Chiang serves as an associate editor for the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association and on the editorial board for ophthalmology and the Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology. His clinical focus is on pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus.



Oscar Cruz, MD. President of the American Association of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. Dr. Cruz serves as a professor of ophthalmology, Anwar Shah Endowed Chair in ophthalmology and professor of pediatrics in the ophthalmology department at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He also researches amblyopia and esotropia.



Dee Stephenson, MD. President of the American College of Eye Surgeons. Dr. Stephenson is a founding member of the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery. She also has her own practice, Stephenson Eye Associates, in Venice, Fla.



Robert Wiggins Jr., MD. President of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Wiggins specializes in pediatric and neuro-ophthalmology. In addition to his role at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, he is a physician administrator at Asheville (N.C.) Eye Associates.