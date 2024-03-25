5 highest-paid ophthalmologists in San Antonio

The highest-paid ophthalmologist in San Antonio earns $642,900 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $265,450 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid ophthalmologists in San Antonio earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $642,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $638,000 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $622,500 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $618,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $616,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting