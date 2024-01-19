5 highest paid ophthalmologists in Baltimore

The highest paid ophthalmologist in Baltimore earns $578,600, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $265,450 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest paid ophthalmologists in Baltimore earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $578,600 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting

2. $576,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $563,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $560,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $559,300 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting