$3.5M raised for telemedicine system used to diagnose eye diseases

Spect recently completed a $3.5 million seed funding round to support its AI-powered telemedicine platform used to diagnose eye diseases, the data science company said Nov. 30.

The mobile platform allows clinicians in primary care and at-home care to capture retinal images to screen for several eye diseases in minutes. Diseases the platform can screen for include diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration.

Spect said it will use the funds to further develop the platform's AI capabilities, grow its team and expand diagnostic access and partnerships within the healthcare industry.

