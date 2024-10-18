2 South Carolina ophthalmology practices join

The private practice of Charleston, S.C., ophthalmologist Ryan Pine, MD, is joining forces with Mattoon, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln, according to an Oct. 17 report from the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier.

Dr. Pine's practice will relocate to the facility housing the SBL Mattoon walk-in clinic at the end of the year. It will be renamed to the SBL Pine Eye Center.

This is the first ophthalmology practice that SBL will own, according to the report. Dr. Pine will perform all of his surgical cases in the SBL Surgery Center on the Health Center's campus.