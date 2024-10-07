2 ophthalmology ASCs proposed in Alabama

Two ASCs focused on ophthalmology have been proposed in Jefferson County, Ala., according to an Oct. 7 report from ABC affiliate 3340 News.

Liberty Park Eye Center submitted plans to build an ambulatory care center specializing in ophthalmic surgery in Vestavia, Ala., that is projected to cost $7,726,622. A certificate of need was submitted to the state on Oct. 7.

In addition, Colonnade Surgical Partners submitted a proposal to build an ASC specializing in eye health in Jefferson County. The $4,809,964 project is under consideration.