13 top hospitals for ophthalmology

U.S. News & World Reportreleased its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings July 28, with 13 hospitals ranked in ophthalmology.

The 13 hospitals were recommended by at least 5 percent of ophthalmology specialists who responded to U.S. News surveys in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Top hospitals for ophthalmology:

1. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-University of Miami (Fla.) Hospital and Clinics

2. Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia)

3. Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

4. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

5. Stein Eye Institute and Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

6. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

7. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

8. Kellogg Eye Center-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

9. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

10. Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic

11. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai (New York City)

12. USC Roski Eye Institute (Los Angeles)

13. John A. Moran Eye Center, University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

