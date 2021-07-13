13 insights on ophthalmologist net worth, debt & compensation

Twenty-four percent of ophthalmologists are still paying off their school loans, according to Medscape.

Here are 13 insights on opthalmologist debt, net worth and compensation, drawn from Medscape's "Physician Debt and Net Worth Report 2020," "Physician Compensation Report 2020" and Merritt Hawkins' Physician Revenue Calculator:

1. Three percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth of more than $5 million.

2. Two percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth of under $500,000.

3. Twenty-four percent of ophthalmologists are still paying off their school loans.

4. Sixteen percent of ophthalmologists have homes over 5,000 square feet.

5. Number of ophthalmologists providing patient care: 16,713

6. Eighty-nine percent of ophthalmologists are board-certified.

7. Average revenue generated: $1,035,577

8. Average pay: $379,000

9. Fifty-four percent of ophthalmologists are 55 years old or older.

10. Fifty-five percent of self-employed ophthalmologists experienced a reduction in patient volume between 1 and 25 percent, and 8 percent experienced a reduction between 26 and 50 percent.

11. Self-employed ophthalmologists make around $395,000, compared to employed ophthalmologists' $361,000.

12. Fifty-three percent of ophthalmologists expect to return to pre-COVID-19 income levels in the next year, and 37 percent expect to return in the next two to three years.

13. Ophthalmologists' average incentive bonus is $87,000.